FHP: Sarasota man has 'medical event', dies after crash

A 53-year-old Sarasota man died at the scene of a crash on Bee Ridge Road on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Just before 8 a.m., troopers say the man was driving a Dodge pickup truck in the left lane headed west on Bee Ridge Road, approaching the intersection of Honore Avenue.

A 40-year-old Port Charlotte woman was driving a SUV in the right lane headed east on Bee Ridge Road, also approaching Honore Avenue, according to FHP.

Troopers say the Dodge entered the center median and continued southwest into the eastbound lane of Bee Ridge Road. The front of the truck hit the left side of the SUV, according to officials.

Sarasota County EMS pronounced the Dodge driver dead at the scene. Officials say the man experienced a medical event before the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash, according to troopers.