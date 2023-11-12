2 Spring Hill teens killed, 2 seriously injured in Hernando County crash: FHP

article

Two teens died, and two others were seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night, according to officials.

Troopers say a Toyota Camry was headed south on Mariner Boulevard, north of Santee Street, just after 11 p.m. when the 17-year-old Spring Hill driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The car left the road while rotating and entered the front yard of a home on 6225 Mariner Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the car also flipped and hit a tree. The driver and a 16-year-old Brooksville girl, who was one of the five passengers, were not injured and were both wearing seatbelts, according to troopers.

FHP says two 16-year-old Spring Hill boys were seriously injured. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to officials.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were also not wearing seatbelts during the crash and died at a nearby hospital.