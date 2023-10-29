FHP: Spring Hill man crashes, dies after 'medical emergency'

article

A 29-year-old Spring Hill man died after losing control of his car Saturday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was driving his Dodge Promaster van west on Bosley Drive around 8:15 a.m.

South of Nandy Lane, the man had a medical emergency and lost control of the van, according to FHP. Troopers say the vehicle left the road and hit fencing that belonged to two different homeowners.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where he died.

