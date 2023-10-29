Car flips during multi-vehicle crash in Hernando County: Firefighters

article

Firefighters had to cut someone out of a car in Hernando County on Sunday, according to officials.

Fire crews say they responded to the intersection of Mariner Blvd and Cortez Blvd after a multi-vehicle crash.

Firefighters say that the occupant of a car that flipped refused to be taken to the hospital. Two other victims involved in the crash also refused, according to authorities.