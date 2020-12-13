FHP: Spring Hill residents ages 95, 90, 82 killed in Pasco County crash

A 90-year-old man, a 95-year-old woman and an 82-year-old woman were killed Saturday night in a Pasco County car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 90-year-old man and his 95-year-old passenger were traveling westbound on County Line Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. The 90-year-old man tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of Grand Club Drive and entered the path of a car driven by a 21-year-old man traveling eastbound on County Line Road.

The front of the car traveling eastbound collided with the passenger side of the car driven by the 90-year-old man. Both cars spun around and came to a final rest on the shoulder of the roadway. The 95-year-old woman died at the scene.

The 90-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car driven by the 21-year-old, were taken to area hospitals where they died. The 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

