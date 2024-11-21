FHP still looking for hit-and-run driver after towing company worker killed while sleeping

The Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Pasco County.

Troopers said the driver hit a car parked outside Action Towing in Land O’ Lakes on U.S. 41. They said the impact propelled the parked car through the building and through an interior wall, before hitting Ryan Ross, 37.

"He was just the nicest person that you could meet," Ashleigh Bryant with Action Towing said.

Ashleigh and her husband, Matthew Bryant, said Ross had worked at Action Towing for about a year. They said he was the night watchman, so he typically slept at the office.

"I saw him the night before," Matthew said. "He worked extra for me, just as a favor. But, he would always spend about an extra hour, maybe an hour and a half, just after work in the office talking to me about his hobbies and stuff that we had in common."

But, Matthew didn’t think that night earlier this week would be the last time he saw Ross.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, FHP said a woman driving a Chevy Tahoe lost control of the car on U.S. 41. Troopers said the SUV hit a chain link fence and then hit a parked car outside the towing office.

Ashleigh said it was Ross' car, which was parked outside his room that he slept in at the office. FHP said the SUV propelled the parked car through the building and an interior wall, hitting Ross.

"For him to have such a dangerous job and then just to be sleeping in bed and this happened," Ashleigh said.

FHP said Ross was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, and he died from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

"He didn't deserve this," Ashleigh said. "People say all the time, ‘They're the nicest person,’ but he was literally the nicest person that I have ever met in my life."

Juanita Lavo of Action Towing said she was in her office two doors down when she heard the crash and ran outside.

"I saw Ryan’s tow tank, it’s all over my front porch, all throughout the grass and all around. That's not normal. And then, I look and see that there’s a big 5,000 pound missile that’s sticking out of his room," Lavo said.

Lavo said she ran to grab her phone to call 911 and then came back outside.

"I'm screaming ‘Ryan,’ and calling him and calling him," Lavo said.

FHP said that driver got out of the car, appeared disoriented and ran off. Troopers are still searching for the driver, who is described as a white woman in her mid-30s and about 5’7" with reddish blonde hair.

"Now, we have to fight for him, because he can't fight anymore," Ashleigh said.

Ross' coworkers said there will be a candlelight vigil in his memory on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Action Towing office at 4535 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

