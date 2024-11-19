Troopers searching for driver who ran away after crashing into building, injuring Tampa man: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a woman who ran away after she lost control of her SUV, crashed into a building, and injured a Tampa man early on Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, a Chevy Tahoe was headed south on U.S. 41 just after 12:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and swerved off the road.

Troopers say the SUV traveled over 150 feet along the sidewalk and hit a chain link fence before colliding with an unoccupied Honda Fit that was parked in a driveway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Officials say the impact propelled the Honda into the building and the Chevy followed. The Honda continued through an interior wall and hit a 37-year-old Tampa man who was later airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to FHP.

READ: 2nd dead body found off Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa police investigating

After the crash, investigators say the driver got out of the Chevy and took off. A witness told law enforcement that she looked very disoriented and described the driver as a white woman who's about 5'7", in her mid-30s and has shoulder-length reddish blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: