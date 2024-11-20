Troopers look for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Land O' Lakes

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Pasco County.

According to FHP, a Chevy Tahoe was headed south on U.S. 41 in Land O’ Lakes just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the driver lost control and went off the road.

Troopers say the SUV traveled more than 150 feet along the sidewalk and hit a chain link fence, before colliding with an unoccupied Honda Fit that was parked in a driveway near Action Towing.

Officials say the impact propelled the Honda into the building, and the Chevy followed. The Honda continued through an interior wall and hit a 37-year-old Tampa man.

FHP says he was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after the crash. However on Wednesday afternoon, FHP says the man died from his injuries.

After the crash, investigators say a witness told them that the driver got out of the Chevy, looked disoriented and ran off. FHP says the witness described the driver as a white woman in her mid-30s, about 5'7," with shoulder-length reddish blonde hair.

One business owner nearby says there have been a growing number of traffic crashes on U.S. 41.

"It’s crazy. It’s always an accident," Autumn Kimura said. "At least once a week. It’s very busy. Constantly backed up. It’s gotten crazy."

FHP is still looking for the driver involved. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

