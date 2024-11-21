Suspected drunk driver arrested for chain reaction hit-and-run crash with Pinellas County deputy: PCSO

A crash involving a Pinellas County deputy, and an accused drunk driver is under investigation.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy James Bonanno was driving his marked agency-issued Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on US 19 near Tampa Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday when he tried to pull over a 2008 Silver Dodge Ram for suspicion of driving under the influence.

However, investigators say the driver of the Dodge Ram, 33-year-old David Lominack Jr, continued driving northbound on US 19.

According to PCSO, as Lominack approached stopped traffic at Nebraska Avenue, he abruptly slammed on his brakes, causing Deputy Bonanno to rear-end the vehicle, which set off a chain reaction leading three other vehicles to be struck.

READ: Deadly school bus crash claims life of Sun City Center motorcyclist on U.S. 301

Post-crash investigators say Lominack drove away northbound and left the vehicle unoccupied a short distance from the initial crash.

Investigators say a Pinellas County deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found Lominack hiding behind bushes near the vehicle and took him into custody.

READ: Convicted felon accused of stealing friend’s truck caught with guns, drugs and bulletproof vest: FHP

According to PCSO, Lominack was evaluated for a DUI and showed a breath alcohol content of .199 and .206 BrAC.

David Lominack Jr. mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Bonanno was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No additional injuries to people in the other vehicles were reported.

Lominack was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of driving under the influence with injury, three counts of driving under the influence with property damage, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with Injury, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and one count of possession of marijuana.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter