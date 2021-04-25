FHP: Tampa woman traveling over 100 mph charged with DUI after crashing into car dealership, injuring 3

Jennifer Carvajal, 24, who was on probation for DUI manslaughter, was arrested early Sunday morning after troopers say she was traveling 111 miles per hour on Interstate 4 before she crashed into Gator Ford injuring her three passengers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sergeant was traveling eastbound on I-4 just east of Mango Road when he clocked Carvajal’s Hyundai traveling westbound at 111 miles per hour. The sergeant pulled into the median and clocked it again at 111 miles per hour in stationary mode.

Without slowing, Carvajal’s vehicle passed the sergeant who then turned to overtake and stop her car, according to FHP.

When the sergeant overtook the Hyundai, Carvajal turned hard to the right, entered the shoulder and became airborne after hitting the embankment running parallel to the interstate.

Once airborne, the Hyundai traveled over a FDOT fence and collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck parked at Gator Ford. Still in motion, the vehicle struck a concrete light pole and a palm tree before finally overturning at final rest in the parking lot.

As the Hyundai overturned, a 19-year-old passenger was thrown from the front passenger seat to the rear seats of the vehicle as the other two passengers were completely ejected from the car. The 19-year-old and a 20-year-old suffered serious injuries and another male passenger, whose age is unknown, suffered critical injuries.

Carvajal, who troopers say was the only person in the car wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries.

She has been charged with reckless driving-serious injury, DUI-serious injury, multiple counts of DUI property damage, no driver’s license-serious injury and violation of probation-DUI manslaughter.

