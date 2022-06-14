FHP trooper injured while stopping intoxicated driver during Skyway 10K returns to work

Three months ago, a DUI suspect was barreling through barricades and cones and one Florida trooper realized she was the last line of defense between the alleged intoxicated driver and nearly 7,000 runners participating in the Skyway 10K.

Using her patrol car, she put herself in harm's way, later on saying, "I was sworn to protect and that's what I felt I did. "Tuesday, Trooper Toni Schuck officially returned to full-duty status.

Later in March, just weeks after the driver collided with her patrol car and was arrested, Trooper Schuck was honored by Manatee County commissioners, who marked March 22, 2022, as Trooper Toni Schuck day.

"Trooper Schuck’s quick thinking and selfless decision to risk her life diverted a lethal disaster," said Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

PREVIOUS: Manatee County proclaim 'Trooper Toni Schuck Day' after she stopped intoxicated driver during Skyway 10K

On the morning of March 6, Schuck was working for the Skyway 10K. As nearly 7,000 runners crossed the bridge, she heard a radio call, saying a driver hadn’t stopped for the road closure.

"At that point, I was facing northbound. At that point I turned my car around and faced southbound," she told reporters in the days after the crash.

The car was a BMW. Troopers say 52-year-old Kristen Watts of Sarasota was behind the wheel and kept going through the barricades.

"In my mind I’m thinking she’s going to stop. We have another checkpoint she will stop at," Schuck recalled.

PREVIOUS: 'I did my job': Hero FHP trooper who stopped accused DUI driver during Skyway 10K recalls moments before crash

But Watts didn’t – not until Trooper Schuck guided her patrol car in the path. The impact crushed both vehicles, sending both Watts and Schuck to the hospital. Trooper Schuck said she was able to walk from her patrol vehicle to the ambulance before the pain kicked in. As she was transported over the Skyway, she became emotional seeing runners on the bridge.

"I saw people still there and it really overwhelmed me. It was just a situation where I knew there were people there and I’m thankful it was me. I’m thankful she didn’t get past me," Schuck said with tears in her eyes. "Of course in our jobs we are to protect and serve, and even on her behalf."

Troopers say Watts was driving drunk. Her blood-alcohol level at the hospital registered at .271 -- over 3 times the legal limit of .08.

Six hours later at the Manatee County Jail it was still above the legal limit, registering at .094.

Schuck credits her survival to two things: her department-issued Chevy Tahoe and a guardian angel.

She was out of work so he can heal. Even in March, Schuck said she had every intention of returning to the Florida Highway Patrol. After all, it was a job she held for 26 years.

Tuesday, that promise to herself came true.

"I was sworn to protect and that’s what I felt I did. Hero, that’s just a title," Schuck told reporters in March. "If that’s what they want to say then that’s great. I just feel that what I had to do. I didn’t want to do, but I had to do it."