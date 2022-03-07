DUI suspect accused of crashing into Florida trooper cruiser during Skyway 10K heads to court

The Sarasota woman accused of slamming into a patrol vehicle, leaving a Florida trooper with serious injuries, after ignoring a series of roadblocks in place for the annual Skyway 10K will face a judge Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts was driving in a BMW while intoxicated and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. They said she was speeding on Interstate 275 while the race was underway around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said she sped toward the road closure at U.S. Highway 41, but ignored the detour set up to direct drivers away from the race.

Troopers said Watts drove through traffic cones and weaved around barricades, and passed troopers guarding the toll plaza. Troopers stationed at the south rest area were alerted to the oncoming vehicle. Two troopers parked on both northbound lanes to prevent Watts from getting any closer to the runner. That's when she crashed into one of the patrol vehicles, nearly head-on.

Photos released by FHP showed the aftermath of the collision. Watts' gray sedan had front-end damage.

The front of the trooper's Chevy Tahoe was crushed halfway back to its windshield.

The 47-year-old female trooper and Watts were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"This trooper today faced something that’s maybe, hopefully, something once or twice in a career where she truly had to put herself in harm's way to protect others. Had that car gotten past her SUV the only thing left in the way was going to be the volunteers, the runners, the workers," said Bill Wade, a Skyway 10K runner and retired first responder.

Troopers said they do not believe Watts was targeting the race. She was booked into Manatee County Jail and faces a DUI charge.

No runners were injured in the incident, troopers said.