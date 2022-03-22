Manatee County to designate 'Trooper Toni Schuck Day' after she stopped driver during Skyway 10K

In Manatee County, commissioners will honor a local state trooper who put her life on the line to save thousands of runners on the Skyway Bridge.

Earlier this month, Toni Schuck, a 26-year veteran with the Florida Highway Patrol intentionally drove into the path of a suspected drunk driver, who was speeding toward runners in the Skyway 10K, even though the bridge was closed.

As nearly 7,000 runners crossed the bridge, she heard a radio call, saying a driver hadn’t stopped for the road closure.

"At that point, I was facing northbound. At that point I turned my car around and faced southbound," she said.

Troopers say 52-year-old Kristen Watts of Sarasota was behind the wheel and kept going through the barricades.

"In my mind I’m thinking she’s going to stop. We have another check point she will stop at," Schuck recalled.

But Watts didn’t. Instead, she blew past cones, barriers and law enforcement officers.

Instead of letting Watts get onto the Skyway Bridge, Trooper Schuck veered her Chevy Tahoe into her path -- knowing she was the last line of defense to keep the suspected drunk driver from endangering the lives of the runners on the bridge.

Her cruiser was hit nearly head-on, sending her to the hospital.

To celebrate her heroic actions, commissioners are expected to adopt a proclamation, designated March 22 as "Trooper Toni Schuck Day" in Manatee County.

"I was sworn to protect and that’s what I felt I did. Hero, that’s just a title," Schuck told reporters Thursday. "If that’s what they want to say then that’s great. I just feel that what I had to do. I didn’t want to do, but I had to do it."

The trooper said she plans to return to work once she fully recovers from her injuries.