FHP: Woman arrested for DUI following crash that killed 3-year-old girl, injured 4 others

Troopers arrested Shelby Gabrielle Collazo, 25, following a crash that killed a 3-year-old child and seriously injured four others.

According to the FHP, Collazo was traveling northbound on Jill Avenue in Citrus County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when she crashed head-on into a tree near West Cave Court.

Collazo and four out of her five passengers, including the 3-year-old child, were not wearing seatbelts. Collazo suffered minor injuries, four passengers suffered serious injuries and the 3-year-old died.

Collazo was later arrested for DUI manslaughter, four counts of child neglect, four counts of SUI serious injury and one count of DUI property damage.

