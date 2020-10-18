FHP: Woman hit, killed while walking alongside Spring Hill roadway

A 22-year-old woman was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car as she walked along Spring Hill Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was walking westbound in the outside lane of Spring Hill Drive near the intersection of California Street around 10:45 p.m. when an SUV traveling the same direction attempted to pass her. According to FHP, The front right corner of the SUV struck the woman and she died on the scene.

Troopers say the driver came to a controlled stop after the crash.

