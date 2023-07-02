Fiery Bradenton crash leads investigators to 9 stolen vehicles, juvenile driver injured: Police

article

Investigators are searching for a driver and three stolen cars after a fiery crash in Bradenton early Sunday afternoon.

The Bradenton Police Department said at least 12 vehicles were stolen from an auto body shop in the 700 block of 11th Avenue West after multiple suspects broke in between 7-10 a.m.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

According to authorities, the suspects stole the keys to the vehicles and removed them from the property.

After the vehicles were stolen, two of them crashed in the 700 block of 12th Avenue West, Bradenton police said. One of the vehicles involved was engulfed in flames and the other ended up on its side after hitting the roof of a nearby home, investigators said.

A juvenile that was driving one the stolen vehicles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police said they were non-life-threatening.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

The second driver fled the scene of the crash, officers said.

The police department said they recovered nine of the stolen vehicles, which included the two involved in the crash, but they're continuing to search for the following vehicles:

2021 white Jeep Wrangler with a Florida tag "HKPP55"

2021 black Audi Q7 with a New Jersey tag "A15-NCZ"

2023 black Toyota Camry with Florida tag "45DEEQ"

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or make an anonymous tip online.