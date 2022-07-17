Fiery semi-truck ignites nearby mobile home in Tampa

article

Firefighters are investigating after a semi-truck caught fire and sparked a blaze at a nearby mobile home Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 5015 20th Avenue South in Tampa.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, dispatchers received a call from someone reporting a semi-truck fire at the location. The individual also said that the fire was threatening a mobile home that was in the truck’s vicinity.

READ Tampa man arrested for murder after neighbor found shot to death at community dock

When firefighters arrived, the semi-truck and mobile home were both on fire.

HCFR tackled the mobile home fire first and then battled the semi-truck blaze. Firefighters put out the blaze within ten minutes.

Crews say there was nobody inside the mobile home and there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

