Photos: SpaceX CRS-35 launch creates 'space jellyfish' over Bay Area

The Brief Dozens of Bay Area residents spotted a glowing "space jellyfish" atmospheric effect following a SpaceX launch. The luminous display occurs when high-altitude rocket exhaust is illuminated by sunlight while observers on the ground remain in darkness. Space officials did not specifically forecast the phenomenon, as any visible effect depends heavily on atmospheric conditions and launch timing.



A predawn SpaceX launch created a striking "space jellyfish" phenomenon visible to dozens of observers across the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Courtesy: Allison Greg

SpaceX rocket launches predawn display

What we know:

Dozens of people across the Bay Area caught a glimpse of the glowing phenomenon following the launch. The effect occurs around dawn or dusk when a rocket climbs high enough into the sky to catch sunlight, even while people on the ground are still in darkness. As sunlight hits the expanding exhaust plume of the rocket, it creates a bright, glowing cloud against the dark sky.

Atmospheric conditions dictate visibility

What we don't know:

Neither NASA nor SpaceX specifically predicted that a "space jellyfish" would appear for the CRS-35 mission. Officials note that any visible display depends entirely on the launch trajectory, precise lighting, and atmospheric weather conditions at the time of liftoff.

Visual history of atmospheric plumes

The backstory:

NASA has documented this atmospheric phenomenon during previous SpaceX launches. Similar displays have occurred in the past when launch timing perfectly coincides with predawn or twilight lighting conditions.