Photos: SpaceX CRS-35 launch creates 'space jellyfish' over Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - A predawn SpaceX launch created a striking "space jellyfish" phenomenon visible to dozens of observers across the Bay Area on Tuesday.
Courtesy: Allison Greg
SpaceX rocket launches predawn display
What we know:
Dozens of people across the Bay Area caught a glimpse of the glowing phenomenon following the launch. The effect occurs around dawn or dusk when a rocket climbs high enough into the sky to catch sunlight, even while people on the ground are still in darkness. As sunlight hits the expanding exhaust plume of the rocket, it creates a bright, glowing cloud against the dark sky.
Atmospheric conditions dictate visibility
What we don't know:
Neither NASA nor SpaceX specifically predicted that a "space jellyfish" would appear for the CRS-35 mission. Officials note that any visible display depends entirely on the launch trajectory, precise lighting, and atmospheric weather conditions at the time of liftoff.
Visual history of atmospheric plumes
The backstory:
NASA has documented this atmospheric phenomenon during previous SpaceX launches. Similar displays have occurred in the past when launch timing perfectly coincides with predawn or twilight lighting conditions.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from NASA and SpaceX documentation detailing launch operations and atmospheric phenomena.