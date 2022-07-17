Tampa man arrested for murder after father found shot to death at neighborhood dock

article

Tampa police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man in his 40s and left his body at a lakeside dock within a gated community on the Hillsborough/Pasco County line.

On Saturday, police arrested Kristopher J. Chandler, 22, for murder.

On Thursday, a man’s body was found around 7:15 a.m. near a dock located on the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Drive in Tampa.

Homicide detectives say Chandler admitted to being at the scene of the crime and shooting the victim.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Chandler also told investigators where he put the gun he used to shoot the victim. The gun is now in police custody.

Law enforcement officers have not given a motive for the killing.

Chandler has been charged with murder and carrying a concealed weapon.