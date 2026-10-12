Florida nurse accused of stealing fentanyl from ICU patient’s IV

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The Brief A nurse was arrested after allegedly stealing fentanyl from a critically ill patient's IV bag at a Florida hospital. Investigators said a patient's family member caught the nurse using a syringe to withdraw medication. The nurse now faces three felony charges following an investigation by local police and federal agents.



Police arrested a Florida nurse after a patient’s family member reportedly caught her stealing fentanyl from a critically ill patient's IV infusion at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.

ICU fentanyl theft investigation

What we know:

A patient’s family member reported seeing Leslie Ann Pope, 54, of Jupiter, use a syringe to remove fluid from a patient's fentanyl infusion inside the Intensive Care Unit. Investigators said Pope was not assigned to the patient's care and allegedly placed the syringe in her pocket before walking out of the room.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the patient’s family member stepped in the next evening when Pope approached the IV equipment again. Detectives said they checked video footage showing Pope tampering with protective caps on the machine, though investigators did not find evidence that she took more medication during the second incident.

Police and DEA joint inquiry

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether additional patients may have been impacted or if the patient experienced any medical harm as a result of the missing medication.

Felony drug charges filed

What's next:

Authorities arrested Pope in Jupiter Thursday in coordination with the Palm Beach Marshals Task Force.

She faces charges of grand theft of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.