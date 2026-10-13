Tampa weather: Dry air brings sunshine before rain chances return Thursday

The Brief Dry air is keeping Florida weather pleasant with abundant sunshine and lower humidity through mid-week. Winds will shift easterly by Thursday afternoon, gradually increasing moisture across the state. Rain chances will rise to 20-30% on Thursday afternoon and Friday.



Dry air across Florida is delivering pleasant fall weather with plenty of sunshine, though rain chances will slowly return by Thursday afternoon.

Florida fall weather forecast

What we know:

Dry air covers most of Florida, bringing clear skies and lower humidity for the next couple of days.

Winds will turn easterly by Thursday afternoon as moisture levels slowly rise.

End of week rain chances

What's next:

Rain chances will increase to 20–30% on Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Isolated showers may develop as moisture builds across the region.

Unanswered weather questions

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not specified exact rainfall totals or specific areas most likely to see showers.