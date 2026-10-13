Tampa weather: Dry air brings sunshine before rain chances return Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. - Dry air across Florida is delivering pleasant fall weather with plenty of sunshine, though rain chances will slowly return by Thursday afternoon.
Florida fall weather forecast
What we know:
Dry air covers most of Florida, bringing clear skies and lower humidity for the next couple of days.
Winds will turn easterly by Thursday afternoon as moisture levels slowly rise.
End of week rain chances
What's next:
Rain chances will increase to 20–30% on Thursday afternoon and Friday.
Isolated showers may develop as moisture builds across the region.
Unanswered weather questions
What we don't know:
Meteorologists have not specified exact rainfall totals or specific areas most likely to see showers.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from weather forecast updates detailing atmospheric moisture and rain projections across Florida.