Pinellas School Board to vote on closing 5 schools, restructuring others

The Brief The Pinellas County School Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposals to close five schools and restructure several campuses. The changes include school closures, proposed K-8 schools, new fundamental programs and attendance boundary changes. District leaders say the proposals would address unused capacity and save money.



The future of several Pinellas County schools could be decided today as the school board considers a series of proposals to close campuses and restructure others amid declining enrollment.

The agenda includes proposed school closures, plans to combine schools and create K-8 campuses, and changes to school boundaries. The proposals have raised concerns among families about how the changes could affect students, commutes to school and established school communities.

Pinellas school closures & restructuring

What we know:

The Pinellas County School Board is scheduled to consider several school restructuring proposals during its meeting Tuesday.

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Among the proposals are closing Kings Highway Elementary Magnet School, Blanton Elementary School, Pinellas Park Elementary School, Bear Creek Elementary and Lealman Innovation Academy at the end of the 2026-27 school year.

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The board is also considering combining Sunset Hills Elementary School and Tarpon Springs Middle School to create a K-8 school beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

Another proposal would expand Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School into a fundamental K-8 school at the current Sunset Hills Elementary campus.

The agenda also includes a proposal to relocate and rename Azalea Middle School, expand and relocate Azalea Elementary into an Azalea K-8 school, and make associated school boundary changes.

Parent concerns over school changes

What they're saying:

Sarah Henley said her family chose Sexton Elementary because they wanted their children to continue along a familiar path through local public schools.

"We came to this school because we wanted to finish here, through elementary, and then go to Meadowlawn [Middle School], and go to Northeast High School," Henley said. "Without that continuity of care, I don’t know if we’ll stay in public schools."

Quality over campus count

The other side:

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said the district is focused on the quality of its schools rather than the number of campuses it operates.

"Our job is to produce the very best schools, and our school performance is outstanding," Hendrick said. "Whether that means we have more schools or less schools, we want them to be super quality."

Declining enrollment figures

By the numbers:

Pinellas County Schools says declining enrollment is a major factor behind the proposed changes. The county averaged about 10,000 births a year in the 1990s, compared with fewer than 7,000 now.

The district says its broader school closure proposal would eliminate nearly 5,000 unused seats and could save about $25 million annually.

Alternative campus uses

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed final decisions on alternative uses for all closed properties, though Hendrick noted there is a strong possibility the Sexton Elementary campus could be leased to the YMCA if the school closes.

Public meeting at Largo headquarters

What you can do:

The Pinellas County School Board is scheduled to consider the proposals Tuesday. The agenda lists separate requests for approval, including school closures, campus restructuring and associated boundary changes.

Parents will have one last chance to voice their opinions at the meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. at the district’s headquarters in Largo.

Timeline for closures and consolidations

What's next:

Several of the proposed closures would take effect at the end of the 2026-27 school year, while the proposed Sunset Hills and Tarpon Springs K-8 changes would begin in the 2027-28 school year.