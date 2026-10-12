Sarasota County jewelry store owner helps uncover $361K elderly exploitation scheme: SCSO

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The Brief A Sarasota County jewelry store owner alerted law enforcement to an elderly financial exploitation scheme involving over $361,000, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Reinier Reinoso, 42, and former caregiver Suyeng Daniels-Lopez, 45. They are accused of stealing from an elderly couple living in assisted care, SCSO said. Investigators uncovered more than 550 unauthorized credit card transactions and 21 bank payments between June and August.



A Sarasota County jewelry store owner helped investigators uncover a financial exploitation scheme involving an elderly woman and her late husband that resulted in the arrests of two people accused of stealing more than $361,000, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota County elderly financial exploitation

The backstory:

Deputies said the investigation began on July 20, when the owner of A & Z Jewelers in Sarasota County called the sheriff's office after becoming suspicious of two customers, later identified as Reinier Reinoso, 42, and Suyeng Daniels-Lopez, 45.

The pair had made several jewelry purchases totaling more than $40,000 in a short period of time, according to investigators.

When the customers returned for a fourth purchase, the store owner asked them to provide identification. Neither was able to do so, and the store owner called law enforcement, SCSO said.

Detectives later learned that the credit card used for the purchases belonged to a Sarasota man who died in March 2026.

Assisted living caregiver theft

Dig deeper:

The investigation revealed that the man and his wife had been living in an assisted living facility. Daniels-Lopez had been assigned to care for the couple from December 2025 until her employment was terminated in June 2026, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives said they uncovered extensive unauthorized financial activity involving the couple's accounts.

Between June 2 and Aug. 25, the deceased man's credit card was used in more than 550 transactions totaling $240,272.85, investigators said.

During the same period, 21 payments totaling $361,938.23 were made from the couple's bank accounts to the credit card company, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Hoffman on elder protection

What they're saying:

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said older residents deserve to feel safe when trusting others with their care and finances.

"Taking advantage of that trust for personal financial gain is unacceptable," Hoffman said, thanking the store owner for reporting his suspicions and helping bring the case to light.

Felony charges and prosecution

What's next:

Reinoso and Daniels-Lopez face charges of exploitation of an elderly person, grand theft from a person 65 or older and criminal use of personal identifying information.