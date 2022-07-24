Universal Orlando CityWalk evacuated after fight in parking garage between juveniles, police say

Orlando police responded to Universal Orlando's CityWalk Saturday night following reports of a fight between "several juveniles," and evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department.

Police said several juveniles got into a fight in a parking garage, which prompted the evacuation. There were no shots fired or reported injuries, police said.

Video shared with FOX 35's Valerie Boey showed multiple police units in the area, as well as people walking away from the entertainment district as what appeared to be an alarm sounding in the background.

In a second tweet, police said lost items would be held at Universal's guest services. If you're still on property, you could head there to pick those items up. However, if you already left CityWalk, you will have to contact guest services on Sunday, or at your earliest convenience.

Orlando police tweeted the scene was clear at 1:12 a.m. Universal's theme parks typically close at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., however, CityWalk typically closes at midnight.

Video posted on Twitter and shared with FOX 35 appears to show the commotion that prompted the evacuation. Orlando police said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. In a statement Sunday morning, Orlando police said no one was arrested in the incident.

Earlier Saturday, a shooting scare at The Florida Mall in Orlando prompted shoppers to hide in stores and run out of the mall. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said fireworks – and not gunshots – are suspected to have caused a noise that startled people.

Earlier this week, a group of people got into an argument and fight at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park. Three people were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges, and one person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Knott's Berry Farm in California recently closed its theme park a few hours early after a group of juveniles got into a fight. The park reopened, and has since implemented a chaperone policy.

On July 4, panicked crowds ran from Lake Eola Park during Orlando's Fourth of July fireworks show. In that case, police suspected fireworks nearby may have spooked some people, and concluded there was no criminal activity.