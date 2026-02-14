Opposition grows over proposed cruise terminal in Manatee County as new task force rallies residents

The Brief A proposed cruise terminal south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County is drawing organized opposition, even though the project is still in its early stages. More than 200 people gathered at Sea Breeze Park on Valentine’s Day in opposition of the proposal and learned about potential environmental, economic and traffic impacts. The developer, SSA Marine, has only submitted a pre-application, and no vote or public hearing is scheduled yet.



Residents and environmental advocates are mobilizing early as plans for a possible cruise terminal near Terra Ceia Bay are sparking debate about growth, conservation and the future of local waterways.

Big picture view:

Developer SSA Marine is exploring plans to transform the 328-acre Knott-Cowen tract, located southwest of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, into a cruise terminal designed to handle ships too large to pass under the bridge.

A newly formed group, the Terra Ceia VIA Stewardship Committee, is leading opposition efforts. The group hosted its first public rally at Sea Breeze Park, where organizers said more than 200 people attended to discuss possible impacts to the area’s environment and infrastructure.

Dig deeper:

Organizers say they formed quickly after news of the proposal surfaced, launching social media pages and recruiting attorneys along with environmental advocates to support the effort.

Environmental groups, including the Suncoast and Tampa Bay Waterkeepers, argued the proposed footprint could affect critical habitat such as seagrass beds and mangroves, which support fisheries and wildlife across the region.

Speakers at the rally also raised concerns about traffic congestion, pointing to existing bottlenecks near the Skyway bridge area and warning that cruise traffic could add pressure to local roads.

To encourage transparency and ample opportunity for public input, the group is also proposing a resolution to Manatee County Commissioners that would clarify how major port or maritime industrial development, like the proposed cruise terminal, would be evaluated in the future.

"We are going to ask the BOCC to adopt a clear resolution that puts taxpayers first, protects public access to Tampa Bay, safeguards our protected waters and requires independent transparent review of traffic, flooding, environmental and fiscal impacts," Geoff Click with the "People Protecting The Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve" group said.

The other side:

The developer has not yet submitted a formal application. According to project details shared so far, the proposal is still in the pre-application stage. The developer said there will be opportunities for public input if the project advances.

Supporters of exploring the proposal argue a cruise terminal could bring economic development and new tourism opportunities to the area. SSA Marine said the terminal would bring 31,000 jobs to the area.

What's next:

The Suncoast Waterkeeper launched an online petition that, as of Saturday, has nearly 13,000 signatures.

For now, the proposal is not scheduled for hearings before the county commission or planning commission. If the project progresses beyond pre-application, public meetings and additional reviews would be required.