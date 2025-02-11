Sporting events expected to bring millions of dollars into Bay Area

The Brief Three major sporting events coming to the Bay Area in February are expected to bring millions of dollars of revenue with them. The events include a college softball tournament, a sailing competition and the Firestone Grand Prix. Officials say that these events will showcase the Bay Area well and show viewers that the area is open for business after the hurricanes in late 2024.



Several major sporting events are coming to the Tampa Bay area over the next few weeks, providing a boost to the area’s economy .

Crews painted and spruced up the softball fields in Clearwater on Tuesday, prepping for 6,000 fans and 16 teams to visit starting on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Sixteen of the best college softball teams from across the country will play in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational this weekend.

A Clearwater field where the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational will be played starting Feb. 13.

Local perspective:

It will bring in about $3 million to the area, according to the Senior Manager of Visit St. Pete Clearwater’s Sports Commission, Caleb Peterson.

"We’re hosting an ESPN women’s college softball tournament," Peterson said. "I think the big thing for us is it's showing the world that we're open and putting this on a national stage on the ESPN platform.

Peterson continued, "They can see great softball, and they can see that Clearwater is open for business."

The Invitational isn’t the only sporting event on the calendar.

The Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series sails into St. Pete on Friday, Feb. 14, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 16.

The Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series, taking place in St. Pete from Feb. 14 to Feb 16.

About 2,000 sailors from around the world will compete.

More than 200,000 people are expected in the Bay Area for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the end of the month as well.

The Grand Prix race, taking place in St. Pete at the end of February.

"That's going to be a substantial lift to downtown St. Petersburg's economy, and when you have that many people, it really just spreads out," Peterson said. "So, a rising tide lifts all boats, (and) the entire Pinellas County will benefit from that one event being in the destination."

Why you should care:

All three events, Peterson estimates, will bring in $63 million total to the area.

It’s a boost the area needs after back-to-back hurricanes.

Patrons attending an event in the Bay Area.

"With the storm, there are a lot of things that happened, and people may be unsure of what’s open and what they can go and do. So, this just allows us to showcase the destination through a sports platform," Peterson said. "So, all the people that are tuning in to catch this live event, they can see that, ‘hey, this is a beautiful place to be.’ We're open, and we're ready for you to come and choose this destination for your future vacations."

What's next:

The Valspar Championship is also returning to Palm Harbor in March.

"This weekend alone, we've got a hockey tournament. We've got a basketball tournament. We've got a softball tournament. We've got a youth softball tournament that we started out for the first time down in St. Petersburg," Peterson said. "So, we're really doing well in the sports world."

MLB spring training is also starting soon, he said, boosting the economy even more.

The Source: FOX 13's Kailey Tracey collected the information in this story.

