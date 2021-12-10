Find a Florida-style Christmas tree in Dade City

From Sand Pines and Southern Red Cedars to Carolina Sapphires and Leyland Cypress trees, Ergle Christmas Tree Farm in Dade City gives customers the experience of looking for a live tree for the holidays.

"We give you a saw, we tie the thing on your car if you need it," said owner Tony Harris, "We do whatever it takes to make the customer happy."

Harris does caution that the trees don’t hold heavy ornaments and require a steady supply of water.

"We give you instructions on what to do when you get home," Harris added.

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is located at 3325 Treiman Boulevard and is open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

LINK: Learn more about Ergle Christmas Tree Farm at http://www.ergletrees.com/.

