Chop down your own Florida-style Christmas tree at this Pasco farm
DADE CITY, Fla. - For many, visiting the Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is a tradition.
It’s just a few miles north of Dade City. Here, you have the choice of entering the field and cutting down your own Christmas Tree, or choosing a variety shipped from up north.
"It's $6 per foot, up to 9 feet, then it's $7 a foot after that," explained Tony Ergle, adding that those prices haven't changed for years.
Sand pines and southern red cedar trees are Florida-grown.
"They don't hold heavy ornaments," he said.
They also sell fresh wreaths and a Christmas cactus. Ergle said while the supply chain is impacting his business, he is still paying his employees more for their labor.
"They earned it," he said. "We got [trees] here. We're not going to run out for a while."
You can find more information on Ergle Christmas Tree Farm's website.
