Chop down your own Florida-style Christmas tree at this Pasco farm

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 1:46PM
Pasco County
Charley Belcher visited Ergle Christmas Tree Farm in Dade City.

DADE CITY, Fla. - For many, visiting the Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is a tradition.

It’s just a few miles north of Dade City. Here, you have the choice of entering the field and cutting down your own Christmas Tree, or choosing a variety shipped from up north. 

"It's $6 per foot, up to 9 feet, then it's $7 a foot after that," explained Tony Ergle, adding that those prices haven't changed for years.

Sand pines and southern red cedar trees are Florida-grown.

"They don't hold heavy ornaments," he said. 

Drone Zone: Ergle Christmas Tree Farm

The SkyFOX drone was along to watch one couple carry out their holiday tradition at Ergle Christmas Tree Farm in Dade City, where you can cut your own tree.

They also sell fresh wreaths and a Christmas cactus. Ergle said while the supply chain is impacting his business, he is still paying his employees more for their labor.

"They earned it," he said. "We got [trees] here. We're not going to run out for a while."

You can find more information on Ergle Christmas Tree Farm's website.


 