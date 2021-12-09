Trim your Christmas tree with unique Tampa treasures

There's nothing more Tampa around the holidays than the Victorian Christmas Stroll at the Henry B. Plant Museum.

"So one of the most unique ornaments that we have is this Victorian heart. It actually opens up and inside you can put treats or you might want to propose to that special someone," shared Scott Simpson, the museum's store manager.

You can find all kinds of tree treasures there with local flair.

"Tampa ornaments are extremely popular here. In fact, we do sell a few year-round because people want to take home a memory of the museum when they leave," said Simpson.

"Our most popular ornament is our minaret ornament. It's hand-blown glass and it's finished with glitter and it's really beautiful. We also sell a lot of alligators and we sell a lot of manatees. Our cigars are also extremely popular and it kind of represents Tampa and Ybor City. We also have a great selection of Gasparilla ornaments," Simpson stated.

At the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg, visitors can buy a one-of-a-kind glass ornament that's made onsite or create their own.

"It's all handmade, so it's all unique. Each one comes out a little bit different, so you can really get something that's one-of-a-kind. We've had some people making some candy cane-shaped ornaments. A lot of people take icicle ornaments for their tree as well", said Timothy Soluna, the glass studio manager.

The center also has trees filled with hundreds of ornaments from more than 30 local artists.

"Every taste, every budget that you can think of we have. We have lots of ornaments that are specifically Florida or St. Pete related which are my personal favorites. There's a lot of Florida-related, beach-themed, lots of shell ornaments," said Amanda Cooper, the chief curator for the center.

It's a local keepsake to put on the tree or under it.

"You can come in if you're just visiting and you can pick up something to take back or give to somebody," commented Cooper.

