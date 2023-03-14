Safety Harbor Resort and Spa fire extensively damages sauna

article

Guests at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa were evacuated Monday night after firefighters say a sauna caught fire.

According to the Safety Harbor Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the spa around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the lower level of the building and found an active fire inside the men’s sauna.

Firefighters outside of the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa. Image is courtesy of the Safety Harbor Fire Department.

Firefighters say a sprinkler had been activated, but because the fire was inside a sauna the heat and smoke traveled throughout the building.

Fire crews cut a hole above the sauna through the roof for ventilation.

Firefighters say the fire started inside the men's sauna. Image is courtesy of the Safety Harbor Fire Department.

Multiple crews helped with evacuation, searches, and ventilation.

No injuries were reported and guests were allowed to go back into the hotel.

Firefighters say the blaze extensively damaged the sauna. Image is courtesy of the Safety Harbor Fire Department.

The has been ruled unintentional.