Fire badly damages clubhouse in Riverview neighborhood

article

A clubhouse is severely damaged after fire tore through the building in Riverview on Thursday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said dispatchers received several calls shortly after 9:30 p.m. reporting flames and smoke coming from the clubhouse off Summer Azure Drive, just west of U.S. 301.

About half the building was on fire when firefighters arrived, according to officials. Crews were able to get the flames under control within 15 minutes.

No one was found in the clubhouse and no injures were reported, HCFR said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter