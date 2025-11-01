Fire breaks out at vacant Crystal River mobile home: CCFR

The Brief A fire broke out at a mobile home on N Reynolds Ave. in Crystal River on Friday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Neighbors told fire crews that the home was vacant and had recently been sold at auction. No injuries were reported.



A fire broke out at a mobile home in Crystal River on Friday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived at N Reynolds Ave. around 8:14 p.m. to find 80% of the 1,350-square-foot mobile home on fire.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Poor access to the driveway required that those lines be extended down to the home and the fire was under control by 8:38 p.m.

The backstory:

Neighbors told fire crews that the home was vacant and had recently been sold at auction.

The power was already disconnected before the fire.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

