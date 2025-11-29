Fire damages New Port Richey 8-unit apartment: fire department
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A fire broke out at an 8-unit apartment building in New Port Richey on Saturday, according to the fire department.
Firefighters arrived at 6446 Pennsylvania Ave. to find two of the eight units on fire.
Nobody inside the apartments was injured but two members of the New Port Richey Police Department suffered minor smoke inhalation. They were treated on scene.
READ: Several pets rescued from Bradenton apartment fire that causes over $1M in damages: CHFR
What's next:
The Red Cross is helping all the residents affected by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the New Port Richey Fire Department.