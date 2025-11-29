Fire damages New Port Richey 8-unit apartment: fire department

The Brief A fire damaged a New Port Richey 8-unit apartment on Saturday, according to the fire department. Nobody inside the apartments was injured but two members of the New Port Richey Police Department suffered minor smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is helping all the residents affected by the fire.



A fire broke out at an 8-unit apartment building in New Port Richey on Saturday, according to the fire department.

Firefighters arrived at 6446 Pennsylvania Ave. to find two of the eight units on fire.

Nobody inside the apartments was injured but two members of the New Port Richey Police Department suffered minor smoke inhalation. They were treated on scene.

What's next:

The Red Cross is helping all the residents affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

