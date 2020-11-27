Fire destroys couple's mobile home in Seminole, firefighters say

article

In the early morning hours after Thanksgiving Day, a couple lost their home to a fire, according to the Seminole Fire Department.

The agency received a report of the fire around 1:27 a.m. at the Holiday Village Mobile Home Park, located at 6580 Seminole Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they said flames had already damaged half of the home.

Officials said a husband and wife got out of the home safely. The mobile home is a total loss.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

