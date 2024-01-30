Fire destroys Sun City Center home: First responders

A Sun City Center home on Desert Hill Way was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsborough County firefighters.

Crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the home just before 6 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about the roof catching on fire.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

As crews responded to the fire, they reported seeing a column of smoke from the blaze from a distance.

Once they arrived at the home, firefighters started battling the blaze from outside the home, but they soon moved into the house to try and extinguish the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Officials said the fire was under control in less than 30 minutes after crews arrived at the scene.

No one was inside when the fire started in the home, and no one was injured, according to first responders.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the home to catch on fire.