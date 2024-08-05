Fire engulfs strip mall in Hernando County, building deemed 'total loss'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire at a strip mall in Spring Hill on Monday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

As Hurricane Debby roared through the Gulf Coast, dumping rain on the Tampa Bay area, HCFR responded to a commercial fire in the 11000 block of Spring Hill Drive. Units responded at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to HCFR, units found a fire through the roof of a small strip mall. Crews used a defensive strategy due to the extent of the fire spread.

They deemed the building a total loss after bringing the fire under control in 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.