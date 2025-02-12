Fire leaves St. Pete home badly damaged

The Brief A fire that started late Tuesday left a home in St. Petersburg badly damaged. Fire officials said everyone made it out safely. There's no word on the cause of the fire.



A St. Petersburg family is out of their home after a late night fire caused serious damage, officials said.

What we know:

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the home off 3rd Ave. S. shortly before midnight Tuesday and found flames coming from the home when they arrived.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, officials said, with no injuries reported.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what may have caused the fire or how many people lived in the home.

