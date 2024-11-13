Fire tears through two-story home in Tampa neighborhood

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Investigators are working to figure out what started a large fire at a two-story home in Tampa early Wednesday.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded to flames shooting out of the home shortly after 4 a.m. off East Emily Street in the Robles Park neighborhood.

Firefighters stayed outside to battle the flames because it was unsafe to enter the home, TFR said.

Crews battled a large fire early Wednesday at a two-story home off East Emily Street in Tampa.

The home appeared to be abandoned, investigators said, and no injuries were reported.

