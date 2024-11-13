Fire tears through two-story home in Tampa neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to figure out what started a large fire at a two-story home in Tampa early Wednesday.
According to Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded to flames shooting out of the home shortly after 4 a.m. off East Emily Street in the Robles Park neighborhood.
Firefighters stayed outside to battle the flames because it was unsafe to enter the home, TFR said.
Crews battled a large fire early Wednesday at a two-story home off East Emily Street in Tampa.
The home appeared to be abandoned, investigators said, and no injuries were reported.
Crews battled a large fire early Wednesday at a two-story home off East Emily Street in Tampa.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter