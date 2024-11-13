Expand / Collapse search

Fire tears through two-story home in Tampa neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 13, 2024 6:15am EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

    TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to figure out what started a large fire at a two-story home in Tampa early Wednesday.

    According to Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded to flames shooting out of the home shortly after 4 a.m. off East Emily Street in the Robles Park neighborhood.

    Firefighters stayed outside to battle the flames because it was unsafe to enter the home, TFR said.

    Crews battled a large fire early Wednesday at a two-story home off East Emily Street in Tampa.

    Crews battled a large fire early Wednesday at a two-story home off East Emily Street in Tampa.

    The home appeared to be abandoned, investigators said, and no injuries were reported.

    Crews battled a large fire early Wednesday at a two-story home off East Emily Street in Tampa.

    Crews battled a large fire early Wednesday at a two-story home off East Emily Street in Tampa.

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: