Fire temporarily closes Sea Dog Brewing Company in Treasure Island

The Sea Dog Brewing Company on Treasure Island will be closed for the rest of the day on Friday after a small fire in the kitchen.

According to Treasure Island Fire Rescue, the fire broke out shortly before noon at the establishment located at 9610 Gulf Blvd.

A sprinkler system inside the kitchen helped contain the fire, but one employee received minor injuries related to smoke inhalation.

Fire truck and crew outside of Sea Dog Brewing Company.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue is working with Sea Dog Brewing Company to get it ready to open on Saturday.