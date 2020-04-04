Firefighter Charities of Pasco County, Wesley Chapel Rotary donates $10,000 of supplies to elder citizens

article

The Firefighters Charities of Pasco County and the Wesley Chapel Rotary club wants the community to know that we stand beside you in these trying times.

On Saturday morning, the Firefighters Charities of Pasco and the Rotary of Wesley Chapel put food and supplies together for elderly residents staying at home in Wesley Chapel.

Courtesy: Firefighters Charities of Pasco County

The group then delivered supplies to the Angus Valley food shelter to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Firefighters Charities of Pasco County and Wesley Chapel Rotary club donated $5,000.00 each to purchase the supplies, and volunteers separated the supplies for delivery.

