Firefighter hospitalized after battling flames at Hillsborough County home

A firefighter is in the hospital after crews fought a fire at a mobile home on Wednesday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames shortly after 2:40 p.m. off Huckleberry Rd., just east of Wimauma.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes, fire rescue said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to HCFR, but no further details were provided.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

