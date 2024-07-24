Video: Lightning strike topples tree, rips off bark during Valrico storm

A Valrico couple was stunned when their neighbor's tree toppled to the ground on Monday shortly after being struck by lightning.

Dalton Rose said she was home with her husband when thunderstorms rolled through the area.

She explained that her husband saw the lightning through the front door window, and she ran to the backyard and saw her neighbors peeking through their windows.

Rose went on to say that when they opened the front door they saw the tree with all the bark off and half of it fell down a few minutes later.

She said the fire department came out to clear the house and the county came out to clear the road.

Rose explained that the rest of the tree was chopped up on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Florida is known as the Lightning Capital of America because the warm water surrounding the state provides the necessary ingredients for thunderstorms to form.

