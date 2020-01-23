Firefighters battle house fire in Plant City

Firefighters were hard at work overnight battling a fire at a home in Plant City. Crews responded to the home on the 2800 block of East Albritton Road home around 11 o'clock Wednesday night.

Hours later, firefighters remained at the home and heavy amounts of smoke could been seen in the area. A fire chief says the fire reached between one and two alarms and that the home appears to be a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.