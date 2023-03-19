Firefighters extinguish fire at Hillard Drive in Wesley Chapel

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire on Hillard Drive in Wesley Chapel.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a home with heavy fire showing.

RELATED: Tampa Fire Rescue asks leaders for help with upgrades, new equipment as city continues to grow

They were able to knock down the fire in approximately 15 minutes, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue Department.

There was a cat and turtle inside the home, but they were rescued.

READ: Authorities searching for two missing boaters in Winter Haven lake

One member of the family was home, and they were able to get to safety, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.