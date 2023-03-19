Authorities searching for two missing boaters in Winter Haven lake

The Polk County Sheriff's department is continuing to search for the bodies of two men who they believed drowned on Lake Elois in Winter Haven Saturday afternoon.

In a press conference Sunday morning, Sheriff Grady Judd said under his department's policy, they will look 24-7 until they find them.

Judd explained that Saturday was supposed to be a fun day on the water for 38-year-old Velky Velazquez and 32-year-old Orlando Ortiz, who were celebrating one year together as a couple.

They decided to rent this 16 ft Tahoe Ski boat with their friend Jeffrey Morerro and his eight and ten-year-old daughters to take out on Lake Elois, but they were very inexperienced.

"They had to take a class to rent the boat, and they successfully took the class," Judd explained.

RELATED: Victim in Friday St. Pete stabbing identified

With 20 mph winds and rough, choppy water, the group decided to anchor in the middle of the Lake, and that's when things escalated quickly.

"Miss Velazquez takes the anchor and jumps into the water, the anchor rope is not tied to the boat," Judd added. "She's just very inexperienced, so she thinks that you have to get into the water, put the anchor in and then tie it to the boat, the engines off and the boat starts to float away."

The two men jumped in to save her but started to struggle themselves, as the boat was drifting further away.

That's when Morerro's 10-year-old daughter called 9-11.

Lake Elois is surrounded by Legoland and private property, so the only way out by boat is through a canal from Lake Summit. Two Polk County deputies heard the 9-11 call and raced to Lake Summit, and asked a fisherman if they could use his boat to get to the scene. The fisherman was happy to help.

READ: Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into tattoo shop

"We live two doors down from the boat ramp - and we started noticing cop cars coming by really fast, and then next thing you know - it was fire trucks, EMTS, and then we saw the rescue boats, and my husband said that it was probably something really bad," said Aimee Brunson, who saw the response efforts unfold from her yard.

Deputies were able to rescue Velazquez from the water and the children who were, at that point, stranded far away from her still on the boat.

"They're obviously upset because they saw all of this unfold right before their eyes," Judd said when asked how the children were holding up. "The 10-year-old in essence is responsible for saving the young lady with that 9-11 call."

Judd said the Seminole County Sheriff's office is lending them resources to aid in the search efforts, including underwater drones.

He also added that Legoland had nothing to do with this situation but has been a tremendous help in letting search crews use the docks at their hotel on the lake.

"We're searching for these two missing gentlemen is if they're our brothers or our children," Judd said.



