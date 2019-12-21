Firefighters put out house fire; save Christmas presents and tree

article

A family will have presents to open this Christmas after their home caught fire thanks to a few Polk County firefighters.

When firefighters arrived at a two-story house fire in Mulberry they said a 13-year-old girl told them she escaped unharmed and confirmed there were no other people or pets in the home.

The firefighters put water on the blaze and contained the fire to the second story of the home, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.



Once the fire was under control firefighters said they decided to retrieve the family’s Christmas presents, which were at risk of being damaged.

Firefighters said one of the crews inside the structure, which was still in full bunker gear, handed the family's Christmas gifts and Christmas tree to the crews outside.

All of the family's gifts and tree were able to be retrieved undamaged.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, the fire likely started in a second-story bedroom while the young girl was on the first floor, but the exact cause and location are still being investigated.

Firefighters said was nothing suspicious about the cause of the fire and Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

