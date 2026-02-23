St. Petersburg plots course for 'air taxis' at Albert Whitted Airport, task force delivers roadmap

The Brief St. Petersburg’s Advanced Air Mobility Task Force presented recommendations to prepare Albert Whitted Airport for eVTOLs, often described as "flying Ubers." The task force calls for near-term upgrades like aircraft parking, electrical charging stations and additional safety systems, with dedicated vertiports envisioned within four to ten years depending on demand. The push comes as federal agencies move to accelerate advanced air mobility, including an FAA pilot program and new bipartisan legislation aimed at streamlining aircraft certification, while still emphasizing safety.



More than a century after the world’s first scheduled commercial airline service lifted off from St. Petersburg, city leaders say they want to be ready for what could be aviation’s next big leap: electric "air taxis," also known as eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft).

These aircraft aren’t just delivery drones. The concept is closer to a short-hop, electric rideshare in the sky, moving people and cargo between key destinations.

At a recent city council meeting, task force chair Ed Montanari told council the city’s role in aviation history is part of the motivation to plan early, pointing back to 1914, when the world’s first regularly scheduled heavier-than-air airline service took off from St. Petersburg’s Municipal Pier.

Montanari told council: "Preparation is not optional. It’s essential."

Big picture view:

The task force outlined both short-term and long-term steps for Albert Whitted Airport, including creating additional aircraft parking areas and adding electrical charging stations and safety upgrades, including fire safety systems.

Longer-term, Montanari said the goal is dedicated vertiports, purpose-built takeoff/landing areas for eVTOLs, on airport property within four to 10 years, tied to market demand and designed not to disrupt day-to-day airport operations.

Airport manager Richard Lesniak told FOX 13 he expects the aircraft will eventually show up at Whitted in some form: "Whether it’s a commercial operation, private ownership, we’re definitely going to see them here."

Why you should care:

St. Pete’s planning is happening alongside broader federal efforts to speed the rollout of advanced air mobility.

Last fall, the FAA announced a new pilot initiative, the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which is designed to accelerate safe advanced air mobility operations (AAM) through public-private partnerships.

This month, a bipartisan group of senators introduced the Aviation Innovation and Global Competitiveness Act, which aims to streamline FAA type certification for AAM aircraft by setting expected timelines and standards without compromising safety.

Local perspective:

Even as timelines get discussed, the refrain from local leaders stays the same.

As Montanari put it: "The foundation of aviation is safety. Without safety, nothing’s going to take off."

The report also recommends St. Petersburg explore standalone vertiports in other parts of the city — prioritizing locations near business centers, hospitals, tourist attractions, and major activity hubs. The task force listed examples including downtown, the Historic Gas Plant District, Carillon, and Tyrone.

Montanari and the task force also tied the effort to workforce development.

One recommendation: create a Jannus Center for Aviation and Innovation focused on education, training, research, industry partnerships, economic development, and manufacturing.

What's next:

City Council has received the task force’s final report and unanimously approved a resolution to sunset the task force, with additional discussions expected at a later date as the city weighs next steps.