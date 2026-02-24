Pinellas Park woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing daughter’s boyfriend, police say

article

The Brief A Pinellas Park woman has been arrested for attempted murder after stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend, police say. During the attack, by 54-year-old Sandra Kegley, police say that her daughter, 25-year-old Kyrsten Bleattler, stepped in to try and stop her mother. The motive for the attack is still unknown, but an investigation is underway.



Investigators say that 54-year-old Sandra Kegley went after her daughter's boyfriend, 23-year-old Eric Smith, with a knife. During the attack, police say that Kegley's daughter, 25-year-old Kyrsten Bleattler, stepped in to try and stop her mother.

When police arrived at the 6200 block of 108th Avenue N, they said that both Bleattler and Smith had "various stab wounds and cuts," and they were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Kegley was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The motive for the attack is still unknown, but an investigation is underway.