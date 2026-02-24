Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Sumter County, Polk County, Coastal Hernando County
4
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Pinellas County, Sumter County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Frost Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM EST until WED 8:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County, Highlands County

Pinellas Park woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing daughter’s boyfriend, police say

By
Published  February 24, 2026 7:12am EST
Pinellas Park
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

The Brief

    • A Pinellas Park woman has been arrested for attempted murder after stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend, police say.
    • During the attack, by 54-year-old Sandra Kegley, police say that her daughter, 25-year-old Kyrsten Bleattler, stepped in to try and stop her mother.
    • The motive for the attack is still unknown, but an investigation is underway.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Pinellas Park woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her daughter’s boyfriend with a knife Monday afternoon, injuring both him and her daughter in the process.

Investigators say that 54-year-old Sandra Kegley went after her daughter's boyfriend, 23-year-old Eric Smith, with a knife. During the attack, police say that Kegley's daughter, 25-year-old Kyrsten Bleattler, stepped in to try and stop her mother.

PREVIOUS: 2 injured during Pinellas Park domestic stabbing incident: Police

When police arrived at the 6200 block of 108th Avenue N, they said that both Bleattler and Smith had "various stab wounds and cuts," and they were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Kegley was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The motive for the attack is still unknown, but an investigation is underway.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Pinellas ParkCrime and Public Safety