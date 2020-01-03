Firefighters rescue 90-pound puppy trapped underground

A 90-pound Great Pyrenees puppy named Ruby had to be rescued by firefighters in Colorado on New Year’s Day.

Ruby disappeared from her owner's yard and crawled 50 feet into an open drain that her owner had been trying to get the city to close up for years.

When firefighters opened the pipe, it cleared the way for Ruby to crawl out to the nearest storm drain and into her owner's arms.

Ruby was taken to the vet to get checked out, but appeared to be in good spirits.