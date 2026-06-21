Firefighters rescue man from serious Wimauma house fire Sunday night

The Brief Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home during a Wimauma house fire on Sunday evening. The man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after crews pulled him from the smoke-filled building within five minutes. No one else was injured in this incident.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews pulled a man from a burning home on 12th Street in Wimauma on Sunday night after receiving reports of an occupant trapped inside.

Wimauma house fire rescue

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue emergency dispatch received multiple 911 calls at 7:56 p.m. on Sunday regarding a house fire on 12th Street. Arriving crews encountered heavy flames coming from the home and immediately started an interior search and rescue operation.

Firefighters found a man inside the home where smoke had banked to the floor and safely removed him within five minutes of arrival. He was taken to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition about 15 minutes later, while firefighting crews controlled the blaze in under 20 minutes.

Fire rescue crews investigate

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the fire on 12th Street. The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Investigations Unit is still working on the scene to determine the exact origin of the blaze.